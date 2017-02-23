Paint and Pizza with Janie Snider

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Women's Health Resource Library , 24 School Street, Milbridge, Maine For more information: 207-546-7677; Register online at whrl.org/paint

Join award-winning art teacher, Janie Snider for Paint and Pizza where you can explore your inner artist! Janie will provide a subject for inspiration, but you will not leave with the same painting. “We are all different with unique experiences and visions. Therefore, you will develop your own interpretation of the subject matter to create your own individual painting.” You will learn about painting techniques, color, composition, and creativity!

You’ll receive an 11 x 14” canvas. Paints, brushes, a variety of pizza choices and soft drinks will be provided. Bring your creativity and a smock!

The session is $25 and runs from 5:30 to 7:30pm. (the door opens at 5pm). Space is limited to 16. Advance registration and payment is required.

Register online at http://www.whrl.org/paint

