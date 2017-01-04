Pages & Repasts to Support the Jesup at Nostrano

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join Chef Frank Pendola for a “Babette’s Feast” themed meal at Nostrano on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. What began years ago for Pendola as an effort to surround himself with the tastes and smells of his old New York Italian neighborhood, evolved in 2004 into the creation of Nostrano, a Tuscan-style kitchen built in the lower level of his home.

This Italian feast includes 5 courses featuring tortellini, salmon, duck and much more. Pendola writes, “Nostrano literally translates as ‘local’ but it comes from ‘nostro’ meaning ‘ours.’ When an Italian says ‘nostrano’ they mean from their part of Italy. More than geography, ‘nostrano’ is an embrace that lays claim to food. It says ‘this is from my land, my home, my kitchen and more importantly, I want to share this with you.’”

Seating at the dinner is limited to 8 people and tickets are $80 per person and include a copy of “Babette’s Feast.” Tickets can be purchased at the Jesup in person or over the phone.

As a private nonprofit, the Jesup has served as the public library in the town of Bar Harbor since it opened in 1911. However, the town provides less than 5% of the funds needed by the library to keep the doors open. Endowment provides another 43%. The rest comes from generous businesses and individuals.

For more information on this fundraiser, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

