Pages and Repasts: “Addiction on Trial” with Steven Kassels

Saturday, May 13, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Author Steven Kassels will be the guest of honor at the home of Donna Reis on Saturday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. for an intimate dinner and author discussion as part of the Jesup Memorial Library’s Pages & Repasts. Kassels is the author of “Addiction on Trial: Tragedy in Downeast Maine” a thriller and medical mystery, which culminates in a riveting murder trial.
Dr. Kassels received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit Michigan. He has been board certified in both emergency medicine and addiction medicine, and he is currently the medical director and a founding member of Community Substance Abuse Centers, which specializes in the treatment of opiate addicted patients throughout New England.
Pages & Repasts are literary-themed meals that are fundraisers for the Jesup Memorial Library. All of the meals are hosted by community members or businesses, and include a discussion based on a book.
As a private nonprofit, the Jesup has served as the public library in the town of Bar Harbor since it opened in 1911. However, the town provides less than 5% of the funds needed by the library to keep the doors open. Endowment provides another 43%. The rest comes from generous businesses and individuals.
Tickets to this special dinner are $50 each and include a copy of the book. To purchase tickets contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchgnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →