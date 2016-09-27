Pack 139 Scouts recognized for appreciating our Service Men and Women

Earlier this year the Cub and Boy Scouts of Pack 139 diligently worked to fold 300 flags placing them along with a thank you card into 3×3 plastic bags. With money collected during various fund raisers the flags were purchased and the journey began. Along with learning how to properly fold an American Flag, the Scouts learned the meaning and symbolism of each fold. These flags were part of the Pocket Flag Project which strives to provide pocket flags to active military personnel. The Scouts also learned the importance and respect which should be shown to this Patriotic Emblem and to those who serve under its symbol.

Although the boys began this project simply with thoughts of providing comfort, perhaps some joy and good wishes to those serving to protect us they received more than they could have imagined. After mailing the flags in July, the Scouts were happy to receive a letter from the Commanding Officer of the USS Nitze (DDG 94) thanking them for their hard work and dedication. They were further excited to receive the United States National Ensign, an American flag which had been flown on board the USS Nitze (DDG 94) along with a Certificate of Presentation.

The Scouts will be taking these to each school in MSAD 37 during the week of November 7th in honor of Veteran’s Day. Thank you to all those who have served to protect us.

