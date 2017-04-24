P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center holds Spring Fling on Saturday, May 15 at Camden Harbor Park

Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Camden Harbor Park, Atlantic Ave., Camden, Maine
For more information: 207-236-8702; www:pawsadoption.org
Camden – P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center is celebrating spring at its annual Spring Fling and Pet Parade on Saturday, May 13 in Camden Harbor Park. The event will coincide with Camden’s Business is Blooming event and sidewalk sale in Downtown Camden.
The Spring Fling will offer a variety of fun events for families and their pets while raising money to help the adoption center find forever homes for dogs and cats brought to the P.A.W.S. facility.
There will be a Pet Parade and Pledge Walk beginning at 9:30 am. in Harbor Park with Petey the P.A.W.S. dog leading the walk through downtown Camden and ending back in Harbor Park at 10 a.m. Registration (there is a $20 registration fee) for the walk begins at 9 am. You can also register on line at pawsadoption.org. Walkers are encouraged to get pledges from friends and families. Those raising at least $100 will get a free t-shirt. All parade participants will be given goodie bags filled with “treats.” “We invite you to sign up and help raise money and awareness for P.A.W.S by participating in our pledge walk, every little bit earned goes a long way towards helping animals in need, “explained P.A.W.S. Executive Director, Shelly Butler.
At 10 a.m. and noon there will be dog agility demonstrations lead by agility professionals Brandi Moore and Merrie Bettler who will run their dogs through their paces on various apparatus. The event will be located in the Park at the head of the harbor.
Following at 10:30 am there will be a variety of field activities and games for families and their dogs. Prizes will be awarded to winners of each of the following events: flat race, egg and spoon, obstacle course, musical chairs and distraction race. Participants are asked to sign up beginning at 9 am to participate in these events. There is a $5 per family participation fee.
Other fun events include pictures with Petey the Dog, animal face painting, three opportunities to a guess the number of dogs bones in a jar contest for a $1 donation and the winner gets the jar of dog bones and an opportunity to show off your dogs as you walk around the park enjoying the festivities.
There will be music and refreshments – home baked goods and drinks for humans and frozen Yoghund treats for dogs.
Please visit the P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center’s website: https://www.pawsadoption.org/springfling for more information about the event, to get your pledge walk registration forms, and registration forms for participating in the various field activities. Or, call 236-8702.
