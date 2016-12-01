OZERE

By Jennifer DeChant
Posted Dec. 01, 2016

Friday, May 19, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME

For more information: 207-442-8455; chocolatechurcharts.org/

May 19, 2017 at 7:30pm. Ticketing to be announced.

Ozere takes inspiration from classical string quartets and folk bands. This music takes you on a journey, from solemn chamber suites to knee-slapping reels. Ozere’s rich instrumental tone, interesting rhythms and inspired compositions create a music that feels profoundly comfortable and yet also very fresh and different.”

