Ozere as part of the Bangor Celtic Crossroads

Monday, May 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Next Generation Theater , 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207-947-5205; bangorceltic.org/tickets/2017-05-15-ozere/
2016 Canadian Folk Music Awards nominee Ozere takes inspiration from classical string quartets and world folk bands. With its unique instrumentation – violin, cello, mandolin, bass and occasional vocals – it can do both at once. Fiddler Jessica Deutsch’s compositions bridge her upbringing as a chamber musician and her experience playing many styles as a sidewoman, including Balkan, Celtic and Afro Cuban. This music takes you on a journey, from solemn suites inspired by the Middle East to knee-slapping reels that emit all the joy of an Irish pub session. 2017 promises to be an exciting year for Ozere; they’ll be at Celtic Connections in Glasgow, and touring in the U.S. and Canada over the summer.
Tickets: https://bangorceltic.org/tickets/2017-05-15-ozere/
Jessica Deutsch – violin/vocals
Ben Plotnick – mandolin/guitar/backing vocals
Kaitlyn Raitz – cello/backing vocals
Bret Higgins – upright bass
Monday, May 15, Next Generation Theater in Brewer, ME Reservations are highly suggested, as space is limited. Call 207-947-5205 or go to: https://bangorceltic.org/tickets/2017-05-15-ozere/ to purchase tickets online.
A special thanks to Machias Savings Bank for their support.
You can find our Facebook event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1906589822959347/
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →