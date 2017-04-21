Ozere as part of the Bangor Celtic Crossroads

By Bangor Public Library
Posted April 21, 2017, at 11:33 a.m.

Monday, May 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theater , 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-947-5205; bangorceltic.org/tickets/2017-05-15-ozere/

2016 Canadian Folk Music Awards nominee Ozere takes inspiration from classical string quartets and world folk bands. With its unique instrumentation – violin, cello, mandolin, bass and occasional vocals – it can do both at once. Fiddler Jessica Deutsch’s compositions bridge her upbringing as a chamber musician and her experience playing many styles as a sidewoman, including Balkan, Celtic and Afro Cuban. This music takes you on a journey, from solemn suites inspired by the Middle East to knee-slapping reels that emit all the joy of an Irish pub session. 2017 promises to be an exciting year for Ozere; they’ll be at Celtic Connections in Glasgow, and touring in the U.S. and Canada over the summer.

Tickets: https://bangorceltic.org/tickets/2017-05-15-ozere/

Jessica Deutsch – violin/vocals

Ben Plotnick – mandolin/guitar/backing vocals

Kaitlyn Raitz – cello/backing vocals

Bret Higgins – upright bass

Monday, May 15, Next Generation Theater in Brewer, ME Reservations are highly suggested, as space is limited. Call 207-947-5205 or go to: https://bangorceltic.org/tickets/2017-05-15-ozere/ to purchase tickets online.

A special thanks to Machias Savings Bank for their support.

You can find our Facebook event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1906589822959347/

