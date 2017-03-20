Oyster, Wine & Sake Tasting Cruise on The River Tripper

Saturday, June 24, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Damariscotta River Cruises, The River Tripper, 47 Main ST, Damariscotta, ME
For more information: 207-315-5544; damariscottarivercruises.com
Come onboard The River Tripper for a fun and educational evening. Join us for this special oyster, wine and sake pairing while cruising down the scenic Damariscotta River along all six oysters farms.
Guests will be invited to explore a succulent array of Damariscotta River oysters (that never left the River) paired with dynamic range of premium sakes and delightful selection of wines, and gourmet cheeses with bread. Oyster and sake beginners are very welcome!
“Sake does not get into fights with food.” –Japanese proverb
Space is limited to 35 passengers.
If you don’t want the wine or sake, you can substitute them for selected drinks at the bar onboard. Please let us know in advance.
