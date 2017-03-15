Homestead

Oyster River Winegrowers Chaos Release Party!

By Joanna Spinks
Posted March 15, 2017, at 8:37 a.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Oyster River Winegrowers, 929 Oyster River Road, Warren, Maine

For more information: oysterriverwine.com

Oyster River Winegrowers is a small horse-plowed vineyard in Warren producing natural wines and ciders. On April 1st we invite you to the barn to celebrate the release of our farm-grown traditional method sparkling wine, Chaos – native yeast fermented with no added sulphur. Wine will be available for sale by the glass, and local oysters shucked to order by North Haven Oyster Company and O’Oysters. Live jazz by Wells Gordon and Lincoln Blake. Festive attire suggested. Kids welcome. Cheers & Happy Spring!

