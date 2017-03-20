Oyster Farms & Seal Watching Tour on The River Tripper

Saturday, May 20, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 11, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, June 16, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Damariscotta River Cruises, The River Tripper, 47 Main ST, Damariscotta, ME
For more information: 207-315-5544; damariscottarivercruises.com
The Oyster Farms & Seal Watching Tour takes in the Damariscotta River’s wildlife and its new role in oyster farming, that makes this tidal river world famous. We will sail by seven oyster farms that raise these very tasty bivalves. You’ll see harbor seals in action or basking on the ledges, and pass by Maine’s oldest wooden-boat builder in operation. Captain Chip will regale you with local history, natural lore, and tales of his own life on the river. You can purchase the famous shellfish from Olga’s Raw Bar onboard and pair them with a delightful summer drink.
All seals (and oyster farmers) are curious and photogenic, regardless of their age! The trips are partially narrated. Educational and fun for the whole family! THE TOUR IS EVERY DAY IN THE SUMMER MONTHS.
