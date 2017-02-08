Owl Prowl & Black Bear Adventure

Friday, March 24, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Black Bear Brewery, 19 Mill Street, Orono, ME For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/prowl

Join Maine Yoga Adventures as we practice snoga or mudga (yoga in the mud or snow), search for owls, enjoy yummy food & drink at the Black Bear Brewing Co, and more…

Adventurers will begin at the university forest (exact locale to be divulged at a later date) for an outdoor yoga practice no matter what the weather conditions may be.

As nighttime falls, we’ll join Brian Olsen, ornithologist, to prowl for owls. Headlamps will help guide our way as we focus our ears and energy on the calls of our feathered friends. Owls are silent flyers – adventurers will direct their eyes to movement and shadows.

Then off to the Black Bear Brewery, locally known as the tap room, for beer along with healthy & yummy snacks lovingly provided by MYA…

Please feel free to contact Holly with any questions (or recent owl sightings!) at 207-299-0082 or maineyogaadventures@gmail.com

Cost: $45/adventurer; $40/student adventurers. Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com.

