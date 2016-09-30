Overnight paving operations to begin on I-95 in Sidney

SIDNEY, Maine — Maine Department of Transportation crews will be paving the on and off-ramps on Interstate 95 north and southbound in Sidney beginning Sunday night, Oct. 2.

The current schedule is as follows:

Exit 120 southbound on and off-ramps will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving, Sunday-Tuesday, Oct. 2-4. If this work is completed, the northbound on and off-ramps also will be closed 10 p.m-6 a.m.

This work is weather dependent. If need be, work will be done the following evening during the same hours.

Story continues below advertisement.

Message boards will alert motorists of the closures.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through work zones.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →