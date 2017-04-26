Overlooking the Sea

Cooper Dragonette
By Art Night Out
Posted April 26, 2017, at 10:41 a.m.

Friday, May 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Creative Office Pavilion, 141 Middle Street, Portland, ME

For more information: 207-838-5154; creativeportland.com/artwalk-listing-view/16383

For as long as there have been artists they have been inspired by the sea. Paintings of the ocean draw us in, ignite imagined voyages, and transport us to exalted places. Join Creative Office Pavilion in welcoming artists Cooper Dragonette, David Little, Diana Johnson, Sandie Roberts, Elizabeth Newman, Michael E. Vermette, Louise Bourne, and Jennifer Van Cor as they explore the intoxicating lure of the sea.

The show runs from May 5th to August 5th. The Opening Reception is on Friday, May 5th from 5 to 8pm at the Creative Office Pavilion, 141 Middle Street, Portland, ME. For more information contact catherine@catherinebickford.com.

