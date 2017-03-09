Saturday, March 18, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Witherle Memorial Library, 41 School Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us
On Saturday, March 18th from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Witherle Memorial Library, the Friends of the WML will present the free event, “An Overdue Open House” where you can try a 3-D printer, virtual reality goggles, droids, and drones!
The afternoon will begin with keynote speaker and Maine State Librarian James Ritter, who will share his vision of modern libraries, set to a rock n’ roll soundtrack. Then we break away to explore. Visit Jared Leadbetter, the Maine State Library’s Technology Consultant, to check out the 3-D printer and virtual reality goggles. See Chris Dorman, the Emerging Technologies Statewide Specialist, and her robots. Explore Maine’s virtual library with Wendy Knickerbocker, play the harp with Sam Friedlander, and browse for great titles at a special Friends’ Book Sale. Refreshments will be served and attendees will have their overdue fines wiped clean! For more information, contact the Witherle Memorial Library at (207) 326-4375 or refdesk@witherle.lib.me.us.
