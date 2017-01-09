Over $800,000 to be Awarded in Eastern Maine: Applications and Grant Reviewers Needed

Bangor, ME – United Way of Eastern Maine’s application process for the 2017-2019 funding cycle will open to the public on Friday, January 20, 2017. Nonprofit agencies interested in applying for funding through United Way of Eastern Maine’s competitive grant process can find the eligibility criteria and details on United Way’s website at http://bit.ly/uwemapp. Applications will be accepted via the online application form ONLY and must be submitted on or by Friday, February 17th. There will be mandatory trainings for all interested applicants scheduled throughout January 10 – 16.

The over $800,000 to be awarded is made up of undesignated dollars raised through the United Way of Eastern Maine’s annual campaign. United Way of Eastern Maine’s (UWEM) focus is to make a difference in education, income and health resources in our community. The ultimate goal is improving the lives of children, families and seniors in Eastern Maine.

While our history has been fundraising UWEM is focused on improving the underlying root cause of the community’s most pressing issues. In 2015-2016 55,784 individuals were supported through the efforts of UWEM, this represents 19% of the population of Eastern Maine.

Story continues below advertisement. –>var current_theme = ‘bdn';if( typeof bdn_editorial_type == ‘undefined’ || bdn_editorial_type != ‘sponsored’) { BdnAdsCommandArray.push( function() {googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“bdnads-inline-300×250″);}); });}

United Way of Eastern Maine is recruiting 80 + volunteers to help us make these grant awards. If you’d like to serve on the panel, you can apply online at: http://bit.ly/uwemfunding. The time commitment is 25 to 30 hours over the next several months and responsibilities include reviewing applications and participating in discussions around funding decisions.

Contact us for more information on either applying for funding or helping to make funding decisions at (207) 941-2800 or www.unitedwayem.org.

####

Since 1937, the United Way of Eastern Maine (UWEM) has been mobilizing the caring power of people and communities throughout Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo and Washington counties to provide essential services and identify solutions, aimed at the root causes of the community’s most pressing needs, to create lasting change. UWEM is focused on improving Education, Income and Health for all; helping tens of thousands of people access to basic services in times of crisis while engaging hundreds of individuals and organizations to improve our communities and make them stronger.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →