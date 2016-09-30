OVER 200 ITEMS UP FOR BID AT TREKKERS 6TH ANNUAL AUCTION, OCTOBER 22 – BID FOR ADVENTURE, BID FOR FUN, BID FOR KIDS!

Trekkers’ 6th Annual Auction will take place on Saturday, October 22 at the Owls Head Transportation Museum. There are over 200 amazing items to date, with a listing of the auction items on their website, www.trekkers.org.

The auction preview will run from 6:00-7:00pm. The silent auction starts at 6:00pm. The live auction bidding, with auctioneer Bruce Gamage, begins at 7:00pm. Hundreds of items will be up for bid, from gift certificates to local stores to unique travel experiences. The $10 admission at the door includes hors d’oeuvres & sweets. Trekkers is an outdoor-based mentoring nonprofit organization based in Thomaston that connects young people with caring adults through the use of expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. They serve more than 200 students (grades 7 – 12) from six communities in the Midcoast. All auction proceeds benefit the youth mentoring programs of Trekkers.

The lead sponsor for the event is Fisher Engineering, with a donation of a new standard in FISHER® V-plow performance, the Stainless Steel XV2™ V-plow, 8’ 6” blade width, valued at $8,500. Featuring extreme flared wings and Fisher Engineering’s proven trip edge design, it delivers outstanding performance while getting you a smoothly over hidden obstacles – in all blade configurations – without losing your load. Super-fast hydraulics maximize productivity while the standard InstaLock double-acting cylinders hold wings firmly in place for clean back-dragging and straight blade operation. Plowing width is 7’ 8” at full V; blade width is 8’ 6” SS or PC. This plow has proven performance – it was featured in the 2015-2016 photo shoot for Fisher Engineering. The winning bid for the plow includes the cost of the mounts, controller and harness kit; cost of installation is not included.

In addition to the Fisher® V-plow, you will be able to bid for adventure and bid for fun as the auction will include several unique items: Timeshare in Southwest Harbor, Guided Bear Hunt, South Africa Photo Safari; a ride in a 1933 Waco biplane; Kennedy Space Center Astronaut Adventure; Canadian Fairmont Getaway; Ultimate Hamilton Broadway Experience; Samuel Adams Tour in Boston; James Beard House Dinner Party in NYC; Tuscany Truffle Hunt and a Cancun Paradise vacation. Gift certificates for getaways, services, jewelry, outdoor items, restaurants, and other items will get your holiday shopping off to a great start. The silent auction will feature a wide variety of offerings, from restaurant certificates to design, landscape, quilts, gift baskets and memberships at local organizations.

Absentee bids will be available on nine items (absentee bid form is posted online): Fisher® XV2™ V-plow; South Africa Photo Safari; Tuscany Truffle Hunt; Canadian Fairmont Getaway; Ultimate Hamilton Broadway Experience; Kennedy Space Center Astronaut Adventure; Cancun Paradise vacation; and the Samuel Adams Tour in Boston.

Thank you to our generous sponsors, including our Lead Sponsor Fisher Engineering, along with Horch Roofing, Owls Head Transportation Museum, Atwood’s Lobster, ABI Masonry, Athens Pizzeria, Coppola & LaBree Eyecare – Dr. Coppola & Dr. LaBree, EL Spear Inc., Gamage Antiques, Hannaford, Jensen’s Pharmacy, Jess’s Market, Lee’s Electric, Midcoast Federal Credit Union, Pick Qwik, Raye Insurance, Schooner Bay Taxi and Way 2 Much Trucking.

For more information about the Auction, go to www.trekkers.org; or contact the Trekkers office (207) 594-5095. Trekkers is a non-profit outdoor-based mentoring program that connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. This year, Trekkers will serve more than 200 7th through 12th grade students from the communities of Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston.

