Outdoor Skills Workshop, April 18

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: 210 Oak Hill Road, Swanville, Maine
For more information: (207) 338-1147; belfastbaywatershed.org/Outings-and-Programs.php
Join Maine Master Naturalist and guide Jason Chandler and farmer and educator Caitlin Thurrell for a free, all-ages, outdoor skills workshop. Meet at 10 am at 210 Oak Hill Road in Swanville and bring water, lunch, a sharp knife and backpack. Co-sponsored by the Coastal Mountains Land Trust and the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition. For information about other Earth Days Waldo County outings and programs, visit BelfastBayWatershed.org or call 338-1147.
