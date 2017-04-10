Outdoors

Outdoor Skills Workshop, April 18

Jason making a fire.
Chandler/Thurrell
Jason making a fire.
Handmade backpack.
Chandler/Thurrell
Handmade backpack.
By Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition
Posted April 10, 2017, at 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 210 Oak Hill Road, Swanville, Maine

For more information: (207) 338-1147; belfastbaywatershed.org/Outings-and-Programs.php

Join Maine Master Naturalist and guide Jason Chandler and farmer and educator Caitlin Thurrell for a free, all-ages, outdoor skills workshop. Meet at 10 am at 210 Oak Hill Road in Swanville and bring water, lunch, a sharp knife and backpack. Co-sponsored by the Coastal Mountains Land Trust and the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition. For information about other Earth Days Waldo County outings and programs, visit BelfastBayWatershed.org or call 338-1147.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mystery boom befuddles Maine authorities
  2. Ashland man indicted in connection with drug deathAshland man indicted in connection with drug death
  3. Ellsworth man arrested after standoff at woman’s home
  4. County man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from crashCounty man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from crash
  5. Linneus fire chief awed by donation of fire truck to his departmentLinneus fire chief awed by donation of fire truck to his department

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs