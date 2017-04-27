Outdoor “Rosary Rally” Set for Gorham on Saturday, May 13

Saturday, May 13, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: St. Anne Parish, 299 Main Street, Gorham, Maine
For more information: (207) 615-0575; maineneedsfatima.org
GORHAM—Over the next six months, thousands of individuals around the country will gather once a month to publicly pray the rosary in honor of Our Lady of Fatima, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the appearance of Mary to three young visionaries in the town of Fatima, Portugal, in 1917.
Among the venues for these outdoor “rosary rallies” will be the lawn of St. Anne Parish, located on 299 Main Street in Gorham, with the first scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at noon.
“The apparitions occurred on the 13th of each month, so the first two ‘rosary rallies’ will be on May 13 and Tuesday, June 13,” said Dan Kasprzyk, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus who is organizing the gatherings. “The remaining dates will probably occur on a Saturday closest to the 13th of each month.”
Dan and his wife, Ellen, recently learned about the nationwide movement entitled “America Needs Fatima” that encourages individuals and families to come together to pray the rosary.
“In about two weeks, we obtained permission from the parish and are working with other parishioners and Knights to plan out the events,” said Kasprzyk. “It will be a glorious celebration with a tent, music, banners, information brochures, and free rosaries.”
The Kaspryzks have also set up a website to promote the gathering and the anniversary year (www.maineneedsfatima.org) and plan on live streaming the rallies online for those who can’t attend.
“Everyone is welcome,” said Kasprzyk. “Non-Catholics, people who have never prayed the rosary, everyone. We’ll offer rosaries and guidance for anyone interested.”
For more information, contact Dan or Ellen at (207) 615-0575.
