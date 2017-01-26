Our Parks, Our Future: An Evening with David Evans Shaw, Shawn Gorman & Lucas St. Clair

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Hannaford Hall, Abromson Center, University of Southern Maine, 88 Bedford Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-780-4659; alumniusm.org/s/300/index.aspx?sid=300&pgid=1332&gid=1001&cid=3181&ecid=3181&post_id=0

Mainers value the natural world as both a driver of economic growth and something to be enjoyed by the community. Research reinforces what we all know intuitively—that time in nature provides us with a range of emotional, cognitive, and psychological benefits. It should come as no surprise, then, that Maine leads the way when it comes to innovation and investment in our national parks.

USM Corporate Partners cordially invites you to join us for an engaging evening with David Evans Shaw, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Shawn Gorman, Chairman of L.L. Bean, and Lucas St. Clair of Elliotsville Plantation, Inc. and The Quimby Family Foundation about their transformational investments in national parks last year, and the significance of national parks to the future of our state and nation.

An engaging and interactive discussion about innovation and solutions coming out of Maine, and how individuals and business leaders can support engagement in national and state parks.

Featured Speakers

David Evans Shaw is a Maine-based serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder of Idexx Laboratories. Six months ago David announced the launch of a “Second Century Stewardship” initiative for U.S. National Parks, including a feature-length film and a $1,000,000 gift to more powerfully engage science in the national parks.

Shawn Gorman currently serves as L.L. Bean’s board chairman. L.L. Bean’s deep roots in Maine and commitment to conservation have translated into more than $4 million in contributions toward Acadia National Park’s Island Explorer since 2002, enabling millions of people to enjoy Acadia National Park in an environmentally-sound manner. Under Shawn’s leadership, L.L. Bean announced a $1 million contribution to Friends of Acadia in July 2016.

Lucas St. Clair serves as president of Elliotsville Plantation, a private foundation established for the acquisition and conservation of land and the preservation of open space for the benefit of the public and the conduct of educational and stewardship programs. Lucas also serves on the board of The Quimby Family Foundation, whose vision is to advance wilderness values and to increase access to the arts throughout Maine.

The evening’s conversation will be facilitated by Steve Campbell, founder and CEO of pro-voke, an Old Port-based business strategy collective that focuses on organizational change, company culture, and leadership performance. David and Shawn will also be joined by other local innovators, including Chimani, a top-notch app for exploring and touring the National Parks, based out of Yarmouth, Maine.

Program begins at 5pm, doors open at 4:30pm at Hannaford Hall in the Abromson Center of USM’s Portland campus. A reception with hor doeuvers and cash bar, hosted by our lead sponsor, L.L. Bean, will follow the program.

Thank You to Our Sponsors:

L.L. Bean

Portland Press Herald

Chimani

pro-voke

Primary Contact

Lydia Swann

Events & Communications Manager

USM Foundation

207-780-4659

lydia.swann@maine.edu

