Ostomy Support Group

By St. Joseph Healthcare
Posted June 27, 2017, at 8:27 a.m.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Felician Conference Room, St. Joseph Hospital, 360 Broadway, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-907-1550; stjoeshealing.org

St. Joseph Healthcare sponsors a free support group for ostomy patients and their families and caregivers. The group’s next meeting will be Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Felician Conference Room, second floor at St. Joseph Hospital.

Group members share and learn about ostomy issues with guest experts and with one another. Guest expert at the July meeting will be Thomas Hebert CWCMS (Certified Wound Care Market Specialist) from Coloplast.

For more information, contact Rose Cyr at 907-1550 or rosanne.cyr@sjhhealth.com.

