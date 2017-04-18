Community

Osprey Watch Training

By Lee Cataldo
Posted April 18, 2017, at 9:31 a.m.

Thursday, April 27, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Rd, , Topsham, , Maine

For more information: 207-729-7694; btlt.org

Join Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust for a presentation on Osprey Watch, a citizen science project using observations of osprey to assess the health of aquatic ecosystems around the world. At this presentation you can expect to learn about the life history of osprey and the role they play in their environment, what citizen science is and why it’s important to conservation, and how you can get involved. Visit www.btlt.org to learn more

