Osprey Watch Training

Thursday, April 27, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Rd, , Topsham, , Maine
For more information: 207-729-7694; btlt.org
Join Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust for a presentation on Osprey Watch, a citizen science project using observations of osprey to assess the health of aquatic ecosystems around the world. At this presentation you can expect to learn about the life history of osprey and the role they play in their environment, what citizen science is and why it’s important to conservation, and how you can get involved. Visit www.btlt.org to learn more
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →