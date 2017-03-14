Oscar-Nominated Documentary About Refugee Crisis at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: The Gracie Theatre at Husson University, 1 College Circle, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207.941.7888; gracietheatre.com
The public is invited to the Gracie Theatre at Husson University for a free screening of the documentary film, “Fire At Sea” on March 22 at 7:00 p.m.
“Fire At Sea,” or “Marefuocco,” takes place on the Italian island of Lampedusa, a remote, rocky outcropping in the southern Mediterranean. The island is closer to the Libyan shore than it is to Italy. The documentary tells the story of a 12-year-old Italian boy who enjoys fishing, school and using his slingshot. The boy also enjoys staring at the ocean and speaking with the thousands of people who cross the sea to his island.
Because of its geographic proximity, in the last several years Lampedusa has become a central arrival point for waves of economic migrants and refugees. Like the Greek island of Lesbos, Lampedusa has been overwhelmed trying to care for an influx of people seeking a better life. To address this crisis, local residents have risen to the occasion and worked in small boats through the night to rescue thousands of shipwrecked and desperate people.
“Fire At Sea” describes the refugee crisis in a unique and poetic way. Nominated for an Oscar as Best Documentary in 2017 by members of the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences, the film brings to light the struggle, determination and tragedy taking place as over one million displaced people seek refuge in Europe.
The motion picture will be introduced by Hamet Ly of Catholic Charities in Portland, the only licensed non-profit, non-governmental organization to work with refugee resettlement in Maine. Over the last twenty years, Catholic Charities Refugee and Immigration Services have been working to help care and assist refugees who arrive in our state.
Following the film, Ly will be joined by Dr. Stefano Tijerina, an adjunct professor at UMaine, and Dr. Nico Jenkins, an assistant professor of ethics and philosophy at Husson University’s College of Science and Humanities, to answer questions about the emerging refugee crisis.
The film is part of a documentary film series presented at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre and hosted by Jenkins. It is part of an effort by Jenkins to help stimulate awareness and discussion of critical moral and ethical issues.
“Our film series is designed to increase public awareness of difficult issues and initiate conversations about possible solutions. ‘Fire At Sea’ does all that and more,” said Jenkins.
