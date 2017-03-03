Orrington’s Endless Yard sale

Friday, July 21, 2017 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Endless Yard Sale, all roads, Orrington, Maine For more information: 207-825-4143; orringtonoldhomeweek.com

Thousands of treasure seekers have made Orrington, Maine the best place in region to find the most incredible bargains. Be a part of the “thrill of the hunt” as you scour the bins, boxes, tables, lawns and garages at over 100 households participating in this annual extravaganza all over the town of Orrington. Past finds have included handmade canoes, antique Christmas ornaments, designer handbags, and of course, lots of furniture, books, clothing, children’s merchandise and so much more!

The 2017 Endless Yard Sale will be held, rain or shine, July 21-23, 2017 and is part of Orrington’s Old Home Week festivities. Look for the bright colored signs!

Most sales start early in the morning and end in the afternoon. All yard sale locations, dates and times are listed on a handy treasure map. These maps can be downloaded online after July 20 at www.OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com and Facebook.com/OrringtonOldHomeWeek. Maps will also be available at these local businesses: Foster’s On the Run, Bob’s Kozy Korner Market, Dysart’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, PizzaLand, the Orrington Public Library and Orrington Town Hall.

To feed the hungry shoppers on Saturday, July 22, the East Orrington Congregational Church will serve breakfast in the morning and a Chicken BBQ lunch will be available at the First United Methodist Church.

For more information on the Endless yard Sale and other Old Home Week events, please visit the websites above.

