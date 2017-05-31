Orrington Old Home Week Wiffle Ball Tournament

By Benny Veenhof
Posted May 31, 2017, at 12:29 p.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Center Drive School Soccer Fields, 17 School Street on Center Drive, Orrington, ME

For more information: 844-283-2832; orringtonrec.org

For Young AND Old!

Saturday, July 22nd – All day, games starting at 9AM

Youth League – ages 11 through 15: $45

Open League – ages 16 and up: $65

Come join a day of family fun and sign up at orringtonrec.org

Our famous snack shack will be open all day for all your breakfast, lunch and snack needs!

For more information and to register, visit our website at orringtonrec.org

