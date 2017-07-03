Orrington Historical Society’s Yard Sale will Amaze!

OHS Yard Sale
OHS Yard Sale
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 7:32 a.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 23, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Orrington Historical Society Yard Sale, 58 Center Drive, Orrington, Maine

For more information: 207-478-7159; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com

You won’t want to miss the Orrington Historical Society’s Yard Sale on July 22-23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This HUGE sale is part of the Orrington Old Home Week Endless Yard Sale.

Stop by 58 Center Drive and rummage through all their incredible community donations. All proceeds help support the OHS mission.

