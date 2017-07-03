Orrington Historical Society’s Yard Sale will Amaze!

Saturday, July 22, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 23, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Orrington Historical Society Yard Sale, 58 Center Drive, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-478-7159; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
You won’t want to miss the Orrington Historical Society’s Yard Sale on July 22-23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This HUGE sale is part of the Orrington Old Home Week Endless Yard Sale.
Stop by 58 Center Drive and rummage through all their incredible community donations. All proceeds help support the OHS mission.
