Orrington Historical Society to hear talk on question of Forrest Dunton’s 1939 death as murder or suicide

Posted June 01, 2017, at 9:20 a.m.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: First United Methodist Church, 14 Center Drive, Orrington, Maine

ORRINGTON, Maine — Orrington Historical Society will meet 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at First United Methodist Church, 14 Center Drive.

June’s PowerPoint is on the Duntons, specifically about Forrest Dunton and whether his 1939 death was murder or suicide. One of the slides has a photo of a bat built at the Dunton mill. The bat is a “second” and was given to Wendell Hanscom who donated it to the Orrington Historical Society.

Public is welcome. Refreshments.

 

