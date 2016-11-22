Orono nursing home administrator awarded professional credential

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kenneth J. Huhn, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, of Orono recently advanced to Fellow of the American College of Health Care Administrators, in recognition of professional achievement and continuous adherence to the ethical and professional standards of ACHCA. The professional credential is recognized as FACHCA.

Advancement to Fellow represents the highest level of membership in ACHCA. Fellowship requires a record of participation in professional continuing education, suitable formal education, community service, and at least two years of voting membership.

Founded in 1962, the American College of Health Care Administrators is the only professional association devoted solely to meeting the professional needs of today’s post-acute and aging services leaders. Focused on advancing leadership excellence, ACHCA provides professional education and certification to administrators from across the spectrum of long term care. For more information about ACHCA, contact the national office at (202) 536-5120 or visit www.achca.org.

