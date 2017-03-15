Homestead

Orono Land Trust Annual Meeting– March 31, all welcome

Friday, March 31, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Keith Anderson Community House, 19 Bennoch Rd, Orono, Maine

For more information: oronolandtrust.org/

There will be a short meeting, light refreshments and a presentation by Dr. Kristine Hoffmann: “Vernal Pools for Maine – An outreach project.”  The OLT is an all-volunteer organization involved in conservation, stewardship and advocacy for our local green spaces. Maybe you have skied, hiked or biked on local trails in Orono, Veazie and Old Town… come join us for a night of fun and connecting with neighbors! All are welcome. Free.

