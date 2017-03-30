Orono Land Trust Annual Meeting Friday, March 31

Posted March 30, 2017, at 1:12 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Keith Anderson Community House, 19 Bennoch rd., Orono, Maine

For more information: oronolandtrust.org

ORONO — Friday, March 31 is the date for the annual meeting to be held at The Keith Anderson Community House, 19 Bennoch Rd., Orono. A social gathering will start at 6:30 pm, with refreshments, and then at 7 pm, the corporate membership meeting will commence.

All are invited. Business to be conducted includes an election of board members. The program this year will feature Dr. Kristine Hoffmann presenting “Vernal Pools for Maine – an outreach project.” For more information: www.oronolandtrust.org.

