Orono Historical Society Open House

By Mary Anne Eason
Posted April 06, 2017, at 9:28 a.m.

Thursday, April 27, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Birch Street School/Senior Center, Birch Street, behind the Orono Library, Orono, ME

For more information: 207-941-9727

Celebrating 45 Years of Preserving Orono’s History

On Thursday, April 27, the Orono Historical Society will

celebrate its 45th anniversary with an Open House from

4-7 PM at its new headquarters at the Birch Street School,

behind the Orono Public Library. The highlight of the event

is the exhibit of Orono memorabilia from the 1840’s to the

1980’S. Included in the exhibit are materials related to the

Civil War, Maine Governor Israel Washburn, and the

nationally recognized Orono Children’s Harmonica Band

from the 1930’s. There will refreshments and a mini-sale

of collectibles. A slide presentation of Orono buildings

and homes constructed before 1914 will be part of the

program. The event is free to the public. The Historical

Society wants to share Orono’s rich history and welcomes

new members. The Society meets the first Wednesday of

each month (except for July). Dues are $10 annually and

may be sent to Marlene Doucette, President, Orono Historical

Society, 19 Pine Street, Orono, ME 04473.

