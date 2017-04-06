Orono Historical Society Open House

Thursday, April 27, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Birch Street School/Senior Center, Birch Street, behind the Orono Library, Orono, ME
For more information: 207-941-9727
Celebrating 45 Years of Preserving Orono’s History
On Thursday, April 27, the Orono Historical Society will
celebrate its 45th anniversary with an Open House from
4-7 PM at its new headquarters at the Birch Street School,
behind the Orono Public Library. The highlight of the event
is the exhibit of Orono memorabilia from the 1840’s to the
1980’S. Included in the exhibit are materials related to the
Civil War, Maine Governor Israel Washburn, and the
nationally recognized Orono Children’s Harmonica Band
from the 1930’s. There will refreshments and a mini-sale
of collectibles. A slide presentation of Orono buildings
and homes constructed before 1914 will be part of the
program. The event is free to the public. The Historical
Society wants to share Orono’s rich history and welcomes
new members. The Society meets the first Wednesday of
each month (except for July). Dues are $10 annually and
may be sent to Marlene Doucette, President, Orono Historical
Society, 19 Pine Street, Orono, ME 04473.
