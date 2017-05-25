Orono High School Senior Receives National Merit Scholarship

Orono, Maine – May 11, 2017 – The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of twelve scholarship recipients from the state of Maine yesterday. Jake Koffman, a senior at Orono High School, was chosen from about 16,000 Semifinalists nationwide and will receive a $2,500 scholarship. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Koffman, son of David Koffman and Michelle Toder of Orono, will attend Stanford University in the fall.

