Orono Firefighting: Then & Now.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Presented by Orono Deputy Fire Chief, Henry Vaughan, who has been working for Orono Fire for 40+ years!

Story continues below advertisement.

Hear how firefighting has changed in the past century from trucks to equipment to sounding the alarm! Henry will share his wealth of first hand knowledge on how fires and the profession of firefighting have changed over the years.

We would love to know if you plan on attending: 866-5060 or email adixon@orono.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →