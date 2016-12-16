Orono Firefighting: Then & Now.

oplevents | BDN
By oplevents,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Dec. 16, 2016, at 3:39 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Presented by Orono Deputy Fire Chief, Henry Vaughan, who has been working for Orono Fire for 40+ years!

Story continues below advertisement.

Hear how firefighting has changed in the past century from trucks to equipment to sounding the alarm! Henry will share his wealth of first hand knowledge on how fires and the profession of firefighting have changed over the years.

We would love to know if you plan on attending: 866-5060 or email adixon@orono.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Go ahead and laugh at this Maine man’s obituary
  2. Young girl dies from injuries suffered in Gorham crashYoung girl dies from injuries suffered in Gorham crash
  3. ‘It’s changed our lives’: Journey continues for Bangor teen at center of viral Facebook post‘It’s changed our lives’: Journey continues for Bangor teen at center of viral Facebook post
  4. Regulators punish Emera, allow half the rate increase it wantedRegulators punish Emera, allow half the rate increase it wanted
  5. Fate of Stockton Springs woman’s house in hands of Maine courtFate of Stockton Springs woman’s house in hands of Maine court

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living