Orono Contra Dance

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Keith Anderson Community Center, 19 Bennoch Road, Orono, Maine

For more information: 2079912947; facebook.com/oronocontraband/

Dance with Orono Contraband and caller Sonja Birthisel! Beginner session at 7:30 PM, and full dance from 8-11:00 PM. $1 off beer at Woodman’s Bar & Grill next door with dance ticket. $8 admission for non-students; FREE for UMaine students! Sponsored by UMaine Student Government and the Traditional Music and Dance Club.

