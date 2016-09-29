Orono Bog Boardwalk closing early for the season

ORONO, Maine — The Orono Bog Boardwalk will close at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is six weeks sooner than normal, but is necessary for phase three of the Boardwalk reconstruction process.

Between the mid-October’s closure and next spring’s reopening, 48 more sections of the boardwalk will be replaced, along with one interpretive station and one wheelchair turnout.

The newly-installed sections will be constructed of composite decking with cladded aluminum siding and stainless steel footings as are the 251 sections installed in the past three years.

A volunteer staff maintains the boardwalk and provides information and education for visitors, including school and community groups. The facility is jointly managed by the Orono Land Trust, the city of Bangor, and the University of Maine. Its operation and maintenance are funded entirely through donations, sales of Boardwalk merchandise, and grants.

The groups is raising funds to purchase the next 48 sections, and it hopes to reach its goal by spring 2017.

For information about the boardwalk or to volunteer for the October phase of reconstruction or contribute funds to the reconstruction and continued operation of the boardwalk, visit umaine.edu/oronobogwalk/ or www.facebook.com/OronoBogBoardwalk/, e-mail jim.bird@umit.maine.edu, or call 866-2578.

