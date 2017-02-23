Community

Orland Couple to Present Standing Rock Event at Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor

Shawn and Molly Mercer of Orland (left and right, foreground) last fall visited the Standing Rock Indian Reservation encampment in North Dakota, site of massive protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline. They will present a multimedia meditation on their transformative experience on March 3 at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor.
(contributed photo)
By Laurie Cartier
Posted Feb. 23, 2017, at 10:29 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 608-692-0098 ; uubangor.org/

“A Line in the Sand: Reflections on Standing Rock, Our Hearts, and Healing the World,” a multimedia meditation featuring music, story and prose as an experience of the heart, presented by Molly and Shawn Mercer, Orland, Maine; 6 p.m., Friday, March 3, Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St., Bangor; donations accepted.

