Orland Couple to Present Standing Rock Event at Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor

Friday, March 3, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 608-692-0098 ; uubangor.org/

“A Line in the Sand: Reflections on Standing Rock, Our Hearts, and Healing the World,” a multimedia meditation featuring music, story and prose as an experience of the heart, presented by Molly and Shawn Mercer, Orland, Maine; 6 p.m., Friday, March 3, Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St., Bangor; donations accepted.

