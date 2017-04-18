Orland church plans baked bean and casserole supper May 6

Friday, May 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Orland United Methodist Church, Off Route 1, near river in Orland Village, Orland, Maine
For more information: 207-902-2250
ORLAND, Maine — Baked bean and casserole supper, 5-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Orland United Methodist Church, off Route 1 near the river in Orland Village.
The menu will include baked beans, casseroles, salads, biscuits, beverage and pie.
The cost is $8, $4 for ages 5-12, free for children under 5.
For information call Cindy Kimball at 902-2250 or Len Haseltine at 702-1255
