ORLAND, Maine — Orland United Methodist Church will serve a community lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through January, after which lunch will be be served Tuesdays, Feb. 14 and 28, and March 14 and 28, only. The change in schedule is due to a limited number of volunteers available. Call 469-6817 or 468-3714 for reservations.

