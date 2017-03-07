Original Two-Woman Play Explores Icarus Myth

Friday, March 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org/event/icara-an-original-play/

The EAC’s Island Fellow, Naphtali Fields and her Los Angeles based collaborator, Caitlyn Ference-Saunders, will present Icara, an original play which examines the Icarus myth through a feminist lens on Friday, March 17 at 7 pm. Fields and Ference-Saunders developed the show through workshop intensives over the last two years, exploring the Icarus myth with special attention to issues of women’s mental health, perceptions of safety, and ideas of entrapment. In Icara, two women retell an ancient story for modern times, journeying through Minos’s labyrinth and encountering mythical monsters, bearded and beautiful fishermen, and the absurdity of their own fears.

The performance will run one hour (and Fields notes that attendees will have plenty of time to see the show then catch Keltic Schmeltic’s St. Patrick’s Day show downtown at the Landmark). Tickets for the performance are $8, and may be purchased at the EAC site, or one half hour prior to the performance at the door. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at http://www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

