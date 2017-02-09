Original Pyrographic Fine Art discussion by Lincoln Artist Roger Ryder

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine For more information: 207-794-2765

You are invited to the Lincoln Memorial Library on Tuesday, February 14th at 3:30 p.m. to attend our first artist talk of 2017. Roger Ryder will present a talk on his “Drawing with fire on paper and wood. His focus is on Maine’s rural communities, Maine’s heritage and natural resources. This is a free event and is open to the public. If you are local please stop by and if you live south or north of Lincoln consider taking a ride to discover all that the town of Lincoln has to offer. Check out the library, the shops and our local restaurants. Light refreshments will be served.

