Organizational Zen

By Pamela Bonney
Posted June 12, 2017, at 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax St., Winslow, Maine

For more information: 207-872-1978

How to get stuff done, feel more in control of your time, and bring organizational peace into your life.

Tuesday, 6/27/2017, 5:30-7:00 PM at Winslow Public Library with Janie Downey Maxwell

Have you ever bought something you already owned because it was easier than finding the thing you had? Do you find yourself misplacing keys, glasses, or small children? Are you feeling overwhelmed and edgy over things you may have forgotten to do? Join organizational habits expert Janie Downey Maxwell on Tuesday 6/27, from 5:00-7:00 PM to learn how to get more done. From big projects to everyday tasks, Janie can help you bring organizational peace into your life. Please bring a pad of paper and something to write with.

