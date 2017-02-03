Saturday, March 25, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Machias Memorial High School, One Bulldog Lane, Machias, Maine For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/organic-sustainable-garden-design

Learn how to design the garden of your dreams from start to finish using organic methods. From soils to plants, design to maintenance, this workshop is sure to inspire and incite.

Instructor Paula Kovecses is a horticultural consultant with certifications including AOLCP (Accredited Organic Land Care Professional) and MCSLP (Maine Certified Sustainable Landscape Professional) among others. In addition to landscape consulting, design, installation, and maintenance services, Paula’s company T.W.I.G. (The Way It Grows) differs from other companies in the emphasis on native and organic strategies. Paula and her husband, Laszlo, want to provide educational outreach for sustainable gardening and Permaculture.

Gardening experience preferred.

Saturday, March 25. 9a-5p

Students will need to bring a notebook and pen or laptop for notes. Other materials TBD provided by instructor.

Dress appropriately as there will be some time spent outdoors looking at the landscape of Machias Memorial High School.

