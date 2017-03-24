Organic Gardening Workshop

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Are you interested in learning how to grow your own vegetables in a sustainable manner? Blue Hill Public Library will host an evening-long workshop on how to grow your own organic garden Wednesday, April 5th from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.
Topics that will be covered include basics of soil science, how to enrich soil to produce healthy, high-yielding plants, the fundamentals of making and using compost, the principles of crop rotation, and how to incorporate green manures and manage nutrients in the garden. Other topics will include basic weed control strategies, common insect pests and methods of natural insect control.
The workshop is sponsored by the library, Maine’s Adult and Community Education Program, and Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) which will be offering the workshop at over 30 locations in Maine all on the same evening.
Brooksville farmer Dan Huisjen will lead the workshop. All levels of gardeners are welcome, from first-timers to experienced gardeners who want to experiment with new techniques. The workshop is free, but space is limited, so participants are asked to register using the library’s interactive calendar at www.bhpl.net or by calling the library at 374-5515.
