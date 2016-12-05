Community

Oratorio Chorale presents Sing We Noël

Sing We Noel
Oratorio Chorale | BDN
Sing We Noel
By Oratorio Chorale
Posted Dec. 05, 2016, at 10:55 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: oratoriochorale.org/sing-noel-2016/

The Oratorio Chorale presents its third annual holiday concert, “Sing We Noël,” in three performances December 16 and 17 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick.

Story continues below advertisement.

The hour-long program provides a celebratory and inspiring prelude to the season for listeners of all ages, with organ and handbell music, sing-along Christmas carols, spirituals, and traditional music by Bach, Monteverdi, Alice Parker, and others.

The Friday, Dec. 16, performance takes place at 7:00 p.m. Concerts on Saturday, Dec. 17, are at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Each concert is followed by cocoa and cookies plus paper ornament-making for children in the church Great Hall. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children and students under 18. (Children 2 and under are free.)

Advance tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets online at brownpapertickets.com/profile/1143574 or by phone at 1-800-838-3006.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. As its flock shrinks, this Bangor church opened its doors to a new congregation to hang onAs its flock shrinks, this Bangor church opened its doors to a new congregation to hang on
  2. Festival of Lights parade gets Bangor into the holiday spiritFestival of Lights parade gets Bangor into the holiday spirit
  3. Army denies Dakota pipeline permit, in victory for Native tribesArmy denies Dakota pipeline permit, in victory for Native tribes
  4. Asbestos removal from former Lincoln mill site will cost $16 millionAsbestos removal from former Lincoln mill site will cost $16 million
  5. Lawmaker calls for public hearing on state police use of social media monitoringLawmaker calls for public hearing on state police use of social media monitoring