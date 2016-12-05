Oratorio Chorale presents Sing We Noël

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine
For more information: oratoriochorale.org/sing-noel-2016/
The Oratorio Chorale presents its third annual holiday concert, “Sing We Noël,” in three performances December 16 and 17 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick.
The hour-long program provides a celebratory and inspiring prelude to the season for listeners of all ages, with organ and handbell music, sing-along Christmas carols, spirituals, and traditional music by Bach, Monteverdi, Alice Parker, and others.
The Friday, Dec. 16, performance takes place at 7:00 p.m. Concerts on Saturday, Dec. 17, are at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Each concert is followed by cocoa and cookies plus paper ornament-making for children in the church Great Hall. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children and students under 18. (Children 2 and under are free.)
Advance tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets online at brownpapertickets.com/profile/1143574 or by phone at 1-800-838-3006.
