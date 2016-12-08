Oratorio Chorale Presents ‘Sing We Noel’ Dec. 16-17

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Oratorio Chorale presents its third annual holiday concert “Sing We Noel” 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick.

The hour-long program provides a celebratory and inspiring prelude to the season for listeners of all ages, with organ and handbell music, sing-along Christmas carols, spirituals, and traditional music by Bach, Monteverdi, Alice Parker, and others.

Each concert is followed by cocoa and cookies plus paper ornament-making for children in the church Great Hall. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children and students under 18. Children age 2 and under are free.

Advance tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets online at brownpapertickets.com/profile/1143574 or by phone at 1-800-838-3006. Tickets will be available at the door if space permits, but Sing We Noël concerts frequently sell out, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

For more information: www.oratoriochorale.org or call 207-577-3931.

