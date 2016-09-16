Oratorio Chorale presents Mendelssohn’s Elijah

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St, Portland, Maine For more information: oratoriochorale.org

The Oratorio Chorale, directed by Emily Isaacson, presents Mendelssohn’s Elijah

Saturday, November 12, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

St. Luke’s Cathedral, Portland

Sunday, November 13, 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Church, Brunswick

with GRAMMY-winning bass Dashon Burton as Elijah,

Nola Richardson, soprano,

Kate Maroney, alto, and

Dann Coakwell, tenor

and the Maine Chamber Ensemble.

Mendelssohn’s Elijah is loved for its stirring story, beautiful orchestral writing, and triumphant vocal music. The program features internationally known soloists and the Maine Chamber Ensemble in concert with the Oratorio Chorale.

$20 advance, $25 at the door. Students half price. Children under 12 free. Advance tickets available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/profile/1143574. Visit oratoriochorale.org for more information.

