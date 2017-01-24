Oratorio Chorale presents Bach +

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-577-3931; oratoriochorale.org

Saturday, February 25, 2017, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Falmouth

Sunday, February 26, 2017, 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brunswick

In celebration of the Oratorio Chorale’s partnership with the Portland Bach Festival, the Chorale presents Bach +, a concert featuring two Baroque vocal masterworks: Johann Sebastian Bach’s Jesu Meine Freude, one of his most beloved and intricate vocal works, and Heinrich Schütz’s Musikalische Exequien, which inspired the composition of Brahms’s Requiem 200 years later.

Several members of the St. Mary Schola will participate as choral singers and soloists along with the Oratorio Chorale Chamber Choir. Featured instrumentalists are St. Mary Schola director Bruce Fithian, who will provide continuo accompaniment, with Philip Carlsen, cello, and Timothy Burris, lute.

TICKETS

Adults $20 advance, $25 at the door. Students $10 advance, $12.50 at the door. Children under 12 free if accompanied by a ticketed adult, but tickets are required for seating.

To purchase advance tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com/profile/1143574 or call Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006.

SPONSORS

Partner: The Highlands

Concert Sponsor: Brann & Isaacson

Season Concert Sponsors: Androscoggin Bank • HeadInvest • Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Alexa Oestreicher & Joi Kressbach

Season Underwriters: Diversified Asset Planners • Penmor Lithographers • New England Cancer Specialists

with additional funding from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust

