Oratorio Chorale presents Amazing Grace: The American Spiritual

Friday, May 19, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: The Episcopal Church of Saint Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth, Maine
For more information: 207-577-3931; oratoriochorale.org
Explore the simple and candid expression of the human spirit through the riveting sincerity of African American spirituals. Join the Oratorio Chorale, countertenor Reginald Mobley, and soprano Mary Sullivan in a celebration of America’s first home-grown musical art form.
In collaboration with the Portland Abyssinian Meeting House, third oldest African American meeting house in the U.S.
