Community

Oratorio Chorale presents Amazing Grace: The American Spiritual

By Oratorio Chorale
Posted April 29, 2017, at 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-577-3931; oratoriochorale.org

Explore the simple and candid expression of the human spirit through the riveting sincerity of African American spirituals. Join the Oratorio Chorale, countertenor Reginald Mobley, and soprano Mary Sullivan in a celebration of America’s first home-grown musical art form.

In collaboration with the Portland Abyssinian Meeting House, third oldest African American meeting house in the U.S.

Advance tickets $20 adults, $10 students, under 12 free with ticket. Visit brownpapertickets.com/profile/1143574 or call 1-800-838-3006.

