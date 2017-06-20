Orange River Group Paddle & Estey Mountain Hike

Saturday, July 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Reynolds Marsh Overlook, Reynolds Marsh Overlook, Whiting, Maine
For more information: 207-255-4500; DowneastCoastalConservancy.org
Join us for an Orange River Adventure!
Putting in at the Reynold’s Marsh Overlook in Whiting, we’ll paddle through the winding marshes and wetlands along the Orange River (approx. 1.5 miles) to the Estey Mountain Trailhead. Then we’ll hike to the mountaintop’s vista overlooking the entire Orange River Conservation Area, before paddling back the river to the Reynold’s Marsh Overlook. It’s a one-two punch of outdoor adventure!
You will need to bring your own canoe or kayak, paddles, and PFD. Dress for the weather and don’t forget the sun and bug protection as well as water and a snack.
Getting to Reynold’s Marsh:
From the North – Take US. Route 1 to Whiting. Go 3 miles past the Route 189 turn-off. The parking lot will be on your right.
From the South – Take Route 1 10.2 miles past the Route 191 turn-off in East Machias. Look for the parking lot on the left.
Bad weather in the forecast?! Check DCC’s website or Facebook Page for event cancellations and updates.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →