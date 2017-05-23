Opioid Addiction Seminar to Be Held at The Old Town Public Library

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: The Old Town Public Library (Meeting Room 3), 46 Middle Street, Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us/
The Old Town Public Library, in partnership with the Bangor Public Health and Community Services, will be hosting a seminar entitled “Be a Life Saver,” which will focus on opioid addiction. Are you concerned about the opioid epidemic? What about the risk of overdosing from an opioid medication? Learn about all this and more, so you can be a lifesaver. Heath Myers, an Overdose Prevention Coordinator with Bangor Public Health and Community Services will join us. He will discuss overdose symptoms and risk factors, how to react to an overdose, medication safety, Naloxone, and treatment and recovery. Free take-home materials will be provided.
